ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Email addresses linked to 235M Twitter accounts leaked in hack

By Ines Kagubare
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MrQO_0k56yS1g00

More than 200 million Twitter accounts, including email addresses, were leaked this week, raising privacy and security concerns.

Alan Gal, the co-founder of Israeli security firm Hudson Rock, reportedly first uncovered the leak and took to social media to alert the public.

“The database contains 235,000,000 unique records of Twitter users and their email addresses and will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing,” Gal said on LinkedIn .

“This is one of the most significant leaks I’ve seen,” he added.

According to The Washington Post , Gal discovered the leak on a popular online hacking forum but did not provide a name.

This is the latest data breach involving Twitter. In August, Twitter said that a hacker had exploited a bug in its system and was attempting to sell personal data they had obtained.

The company said that the bug was first discovered in January 2022 but was quickly fixed, adding that there was no evidence suggesting that personal data was compromised as a result of the vulnerability.

In July, however, Twitter was notified that someone had potentially exploited the vulnerability and was offering to sell personal information.

The social media platform said at the time that it would be notifying the account owners that were affected by the breach.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment about the latest breach.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to providing fentanyl to teen who died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Woolley has an angel tattooed on her right arm with her daughter’s name, date of birth and the date of her death just weeks after her 16th birthday. The ink used contains her daughter’s ashes. Fentanyl killed her daughter, Lisa Woolley said, but the tattoo ensures the teen will always […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Neighborhood shaken by double homicide in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Southeast Bakersfield after the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at around 5 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked residents in surrounding […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 charged with murder in July stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been charged with murder and robbery in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in July north of Arvin. Jose Luis Barraza, 29, and Ramon Moreno, 26, are accused of killing Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco. His body was found July 22 […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Person of interest sought in SE Bakersfield double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are searching for a person of interest in a southeast Bakersfield double homicide Friday. Bakersfield police said they are searching for Jovannie Ayon, 31, in relation the deaths of two men found at a home in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive early Friday morning. Ayon is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead not guilty in Coffee Road robbery where victim was pepper-sprayed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of three people charged with pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Friday. Angel Vasquez Martinez, 29, and Amber Arlene Lindley, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree robbery, assault with a caustic chemical and receiving stolen property. A third defendant, Manuel Sanchez, 41, is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD: Man arrested for murder in deadly assault of Superior Grocers worker

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man accused of fatally assaulting a Superior Grocers employee on New Year’s Day, according to a release from the department. BPD officers responded to a report of an assault at Superior Grocers at 1115 Union Ave. just before midnight on Jan. 1, officials said. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Suspects wanted for burglary in NW Bakersfield: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted for burglary, according to a release from KCSO. KCSO said the suspects burglarized a residence in the area of Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway on Nov. 5. The men forced open a safe and stole a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO search for Goodwill burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted for robbery, according to a release from the KCSO. On Nov. 15, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unidentified white male entered the Goodwill store located at 1100 Olive Dr. in Oildale. Officials said the suspect brandished a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Driver crashes into Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into the Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive on Friday night. Emergency responders were called to Dewar’s on Calloway Drive just north of Rosedale Highway just before 9 p.m. Video from the scene showed a gray Scion TC inside the building. The vehicle crashed through glass panes and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield PD ask for help to locate missing 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 14-year-old girl reported missing Saturday out of central Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department officials said Mary Louise Weathers, 14, was reported missing and was last seen sometime on Jan. 7 in the 900 block of H Street. Weathers is considered at-risk because she has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman dies after south Bakersfield crash

BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said. The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected carjacking suspect suffered major injuries after a crash that ended a pursuit Saturday night in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A 21-year-old driver allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a 73-year-old man at North Chester and Beardsley avenues, according to KCSO deputies. The suspect forced the driver […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

McCarthy praises Trump, Gaetz for helping secure Speakership

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) praised former President Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for pushing him over the finish line and helping him secure the gavel. He gave the two credit for convincing each of the six remaining Republican holdouts — of which Gaetz was one — to vote “present” on the 15th ballot, lowering the number […]
KGET

Outage affecting over 4,500 homes, businesses in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting over 4,500 homes and businesses Friday afternoon in east Bakersfield. According to PG&E, 4,558 customers are without power. The outage was reported just after 2 p.m. The outage is in areas east of Union Avenue, and along East Truxtun Avenue and East California Avenue to areas […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy