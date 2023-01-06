Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Northeastern Sacramento County hit hard by Saturday storm, more to come
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Like much of Northern California, the northeastern part of Sacramento County was hit hard by the overnight storm. Strong winds toppled dozens of trees, many of them landing on homes and cars. "It was really something," said John McMullin, who has lived on Sunnybrook Lane...
KCRA.com
Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
KCRA.com
Woman killed after tree falls on her, Sacramento Fire Department says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a tree fell on her Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 7) The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on the levee near the 700 block of North 5th Street. The woman was critically injured...
One person suffering from multiple gunshots wounds after a Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive.One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.The shooting remains under investigation.
2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing Kias in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Saturday in Elk Grove after they allegedly stole Kias. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers saw a stolen white Kia on Elk Grove Florin Road near Brown Road around 4:45 p.m. Officers stopped the car and detained the 17-year-old...
1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
KCRA.com
‘My mom is bedridden’: Sacramento power outages cause growing worry with another storm looming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As tens of thousands across Sacramento County remain without power, one family in South Oak Park doesn’t know where to turn. “My mom is bedridden, and we have no power and it’s cold inside my house,” said Barbara Chronister while standing outside her home where her 81-year-old mother lives.
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Driver Hospitalized After Sacramento Single-Vehicle Crash
Single-Vehicle Crash Injures Driver at Auburn Boulevard Intersection. A woman in an SUV was hospitalized after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on January 4 at a Sacramento intersection near Henry Renfree Field. The accident occurred around 1:00 p.m. at the Auburn Boulevard Intersection with Bridge Road after her vehicle struck a rock and a fence. A caller to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) who reported the collision said they were unsure whether the accident involved a hit and run.
KSBW.com
Tree topples on man in California, retired nurse jumps into action
Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
Hundreds of 911 calls into Sacramento County dispatch, dozens of rescues
SACRAMENTO -- The first Sunday of 2023 started slow in a dispatch center that serves Sacramento County but quickly picked up as rain, flooding, and winds carried dozens of cars off roadways and trapped drivers in floodwaters along Dillard Road near Highway 99.On an average day, the Sacramento Regional Fire/EMS Communications Center receives 550-570 calls a day. On Sunday, New Year's Day, the dispatch center received 900 calls. The day before, the center received 1,000. That's twice the average number of calls. Requests came in for help from drivers trapped in their vehicles, trapped in floodwaters in flash flood areas, and...
Sacramento woman dead after a tree fell on her
SACRAMENTO — A woman has died after a tree fell on her in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at 6:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 block of North 5th Street.They discovered that a woman was critically injured by a fallen tree and took her to a trauma facility.Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries.
Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing
(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022. Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened. The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding […]
Man rescued from water in Bay Point
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
KCRA.com
El Dorado County attack suspect found dead in American River after storm, sheriff says
A man wanted in connection with an attack that injured two people in El Dorado County last month was found dead in the American River on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Bruce Gordon’s body was recovered from the South Fork of the river “after the storm weather,” the sheriff’s...
Suspect in ‘violent incident’ in El Dorado County found dead in the American River
(KTXL) — A body recovered from the South Fork of the American River on Wednesday has been identified as a man that was a suspect in a crime that occurred in December, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, 2022, Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, allegedly attacked two men in the 5300 […]
Nevada County woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in trailer
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Nevada County woman is facing a murder charge after human remains were found in a burned out trailer. According to the Nevada County District Attorney's office, the investigation started when a caller reported their family member, Jacob Bieker, missing on Oct. 30. Police say...
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Crash Occurs at Fair Oaks Intersection
Single-Vehicle Accident at Winding Way Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. A single-vehicle rollover crash at an intersection in Fair Oaks resulted in minor injuries on January 3. The collision occurred at the intersection of Winding Way and San Juan Avenue around 12:05 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, the male driver was still inside the vehicle.
