theadvocate.com
Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail
The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
Shooting in New Iberia leaves juvenile dead
The juvenile shot in New Iberia on Jan. 7 has died from their injuries.
Man caught on camera burglarizing Hammond business, possibly linked to another robbery
He was then seen walking around and putting items into his backpack.
brproud.com
NOPD arrests 3, seeks others for car burglaries during Saints season closer
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just days after the New Orleans Police Department announced it would be amping up patrol near the Superdome and Smoothie King Center, officers have arrested three people accused of breaking into cars during Sunday’s Saints game. The NOPD said on Sunday (Jan. 8) that...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Raceland
RACELAND, La. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raceland. A news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that the victim is a man in his 20s. Investigators believe the crime happened on Market Street. No other details about the deadly shooting are being released...
an17.com
Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area
Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
wbrz.com
Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous
Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.
Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
WAFB.com
Police arrest pair accused of armed robbery after Tigerland shooting
Louisiana authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a dog attack. Recalls include Mercedes SUVs, bicycle handlebars, and children's pajamas. Rescue Rehome Repeat will hold an adoption event on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Urban Hound.
theadvocate.com
Owner of dog in deadly attack facing negligent homicide charges: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
The owner of a dog that mauled a 7-year-old girl to death in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday is now facing a count of negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Erick Lopez, 20, was taken into custody Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Friday evening,...
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
WWL-TV
Man dead in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods Area of New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man Sunday morning. NOPD officials say the incident occurred around 9:20 Sunday morning. Police arrived and found the man victim suffering from an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
WDSU
Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
‘We are honored:’ La. nursing home resident named honorary sheriff’s deputy
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office made a nursing home resident’s dream come true by naming him an honorary sheriff’s deputy. The special honor was given to Christopher Lanclos, 57, during a ceremony with deputies at the Hammond Nursing Home in Tangipahoa Parish. “This...
houmatimes.com
Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Brandon Benoit (W/M, 37), of Thibodaux, LA for Attempted Armed Robbery (Felony), Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer and two Drug & Theft (Related) 17th JDC Contempt of Court Warrants. On Friday, January 6th, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police...
fox8live.com
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
wbrz.com
Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
wbrz.com
Blood drive for crash victim hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
