Gonzales, LA

theadvocate.com

Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail

The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
BRUSLY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge

Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Raceland

RACELAND, La. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raceland. A news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that the victim is a man in his 20s. Investigators believe the crime happened on Market Street. No other details about the deadly shooting are being released...
RACELAND, LA
an17.com

Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area

Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
COVINGTON, LA
WAFB

Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
PORT ALLEN, LA
WWL-TV

Man dead in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods Area of New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man Sunday morning. NOPD officials say the incident occurred around 9:20 Sunday morning. Police arrived and found the man victim suffering from an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
houmatimes.com

Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Brandon Benoit (W/M, 37), of Thibodaux, LA for Attempted Armed Robbery (Felony), Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer and two Drug & Theft (Related) 17th JDC Contempt of Court Warrants. On Friday, January 6th, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police...
THIBODAUX, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

