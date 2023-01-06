Effective: 2023-01-09 05:14:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Crittenden; Mississippi FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Patchy visibilities of one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog, especially near bodies of water. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO