Of all the rooms in a home, the living room is where you’re going to do the most lounging. It’s the space where you sprawl out on a couch and disconnect from the world by watching the latest must-see show, or sink into your favorite arm chair for a re-read of your favorite book, or surround a coffee table to play a board game with friends — so it should be a space that feels comfortable and reflective of your own personal style. If you’re peeking around your living area and realizing it’s not where you’d like it to be, take inspiration from the 10 best living room transformations we saw in 2022.

13 DAYS AGO