How To Achieve A Cozy Winter Home Aesthetic After The Holiday Decor Comes Down
When the holiday decor comes down, you may feel like your home lacks a sense of coziness. Here's how to decorate your home for a warmer feel.
10 of the Best Living Room Redos of 2022, from Minimalist Havens to Maximalist Hangouts
Of all the rooms in a home, the living room is where you’re going to do the most lounging. It’s the space where you sprawl out on a couch and disconnect from the world by watching the latest must-see show, or sink into your favorite arm chair for a re-read of your favorite book, or surround a coffee table to play a board game with friends — so it should be a space that feels comfortable and reflective of your own personal style. If you’re peeking around your living area and realizing it’s not where you’d like it to be, take inspiration from the 10 best living room transformations we saw in 2022.
tinyhousetalk.com
Life in her $20,000 School Bus Tiny House
Heidi did all the “right” things — got a college degree, got a job, worked hard. But she realized she hadn’t seen much of her city, let alone the country. So she took an entire year off work to work every day on converting her bus into an awesome skoolie!
SheKnows
Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!
Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
hypebeast.com
HAVEN's Loro Piana Capolavoro Collection Provides Luxurious Home Comfort
Looking towards the colder night spent at home this winter, HAVEN has put together a range centered around luxurious home comfort. The Loro Piana Capolavoro collection offers warmth and soft, next-to-skin comfort by utilizing double-faced virgin wool woven from the finest raw materials. The luxurious fabric expresses a timeless black and gray check pattern on one side with the reverse in solid black.
sneakernews.com
A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents
While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
housebeautiful.com
Inside a traditional family home with an eclectic twist
This turn-of-the-last-century detached five-bedroom house in Watford is home to Emma Rossi, design controller for River Island, her husband Nick, senior designer for Karen Millen, and their children Alberta, Rico, and Minnie. Dark, eclectic, maximalist with a touch of pretty – this is how Emma Rossi describes her style on...
Mom’s Shiplap Rainbow Is Perfect for a Kid Who Loves Colors
The muted rainbow look she went for is really cute.
Red Front Door Get Gorgeous Makeover With Bright Colors and Kitschy Stencils
Their house will stand out in the best way...
