thecomeback.com
Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
TCU Offensive Coordinator Had Harsh Message For Brother Lincoln Riley
In his first year as offensive coordinator at TCU, Garrett Riley has done one thing that his older brother Lincoln hasn't done: Gone with a team to a national championship game. But he had a message for his older brother ahead of Monday's game. Speaking to the media this week,...
247Sports
Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement
Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama
Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment
After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
Ashari Hughes, 16, dies after Desert Oasis High School flag football game
A 16-year-old girl collapsed and died after suffering a medical emergency during a high school flag football game in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, who played for Desert Oasis High School, collapsed around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a home game against Valley High School, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. She was hospitalized and died later that night, the paper said. The tragic episode unfolded just three days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals that was witnessed by millions. Hamlin is now “awake” and showing “remarkable...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
What Rick Barnes said about South Carolina game
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday morning to preview Saturday's trip to South Carolina. Barnes discussed first year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris, freshman guard GG Jackson, the development of Vols freshman guard Julian Phillips and much more. Here's everything he had to say. On...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Former Michigan football RB transfers back into Big Ten East
His tenure in Ann Arbor never really took off, despite lavish practice reports. He gave it another go in the ACC, but now Christian Turner is back in the Big Ten. A member of the 2018 recruiting class and originally hailing from Buford (Ga.), Turner was set to take off with a starring role in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that same year. After ripping off a long run early in the game, the play was called back with his toe stepping out of bounds.
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan basketball's loss to Michigan State
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard reacts to the Wolverines' 59-53 loss to Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Jan. 7, 2023.
247Sports
OT transfer Gunner Britton: 'It’s everything I’ve dreamed of having since I was a little kid'
Former Western Kentucky offensive tackle Gunner Britton had visited Mississippi State and he had other visits lined up before the transfer window closed, but once he got to Auburn that was all he needed to see. Britton announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday night as he wrapped up his...
Equipment Debacle at Texas A&M Leads to Discovery of Hogs' Hidden Social Media Gem
Razorbacks have Twitter devoted solely equipment team and it's worth the rabbit hole
KLTV
TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, is continuing his recovery, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. A post said Cooper is now able to do leg presses with very low weight,...
Jennie Baranczyk, Aubrey Joens, Madi Williams preview another Top 20 matchup against Iowa State
NORMAN, Okla. — The 17th-ranked Sooners have another ranked matchup at home on tap this weekend, as they welcome in the 11th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. The two are set for a 2 p.m. CT Sunday tip off inside Lloyd Noble Center. For guard Aubrey Joens, it's the first chance...
Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State
Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.
Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon
In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
CU adds commitment from former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil
Shortly after arriving in Boulder on an official visit this weekend, former Florida Gator and former blue-chip recruit Yousef Mugharbil decided he has found his new home. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on social media Saturday evening. A Composite four-star prospect ranked No. 282...
247Sports
