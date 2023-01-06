ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement

Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama

Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment

After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
ORLANDO, FL
New York Post

Ashari Hughes, 16, dies after Desert Oasis High School flag football game

A 16-year-old girl collapsed and died after suffering a medical emergency during a high school flag football game in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, who played for Desert Oasis High School, collapsed around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a home game against Valley High School, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. She was hospitalized and died later that night, the paper said. The tragic episode unfolded just three days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals that was witnessed by millions. Hamlin is now “awake” and showing “remarkable...
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about South Carolina game

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday morning to preview Saturday's trip to South Carolina. Barnes discussed first year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris, freshman guard GG Jackson, the development of Vols freshman guard Julian Phillips and much more. Here's everything he had to say. On...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football RB transfers back into Big Ten East

His tenure in Ann Arbor never really took off, despite lavish practice reports. He gave it another go in the ACC, but now Christian Turner is back in the Big Ten. A member of the 2018 recruiting class and originally hailing from Buford (Ga.), Turner was set to take off with a starring role in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that same year. After ripping off a long run early in the game, the play was called back with his toe stepping out of bounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon

In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy