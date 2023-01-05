Read full article on original website
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SGOV
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SGOV ETF (Symbol: SGOV) where we have detected an approximate $1.2 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 18.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 63,250,000 to 74,850,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SGOV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 10, 2023 : ACI, SNX, BBBY
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 20.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 7.25 vs. an industry ratio of -22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
SUB: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) where we have detected an approximate $167.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 105,550,000 to 107,150,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SUB, versus its 200 day moving average:
Frontline Terminates Merger Agreement With Euronav
(RTTNews) - Frontline plc. (FRO), an oil tanker shipping firm, said it has terminated merger agreement with Euronav, a Belgian oil transporter by sea. As a result, Frontline will not make a voluntary conditional exchange offer for all outstanding Euronav shares. Frontline will also no longer seek a listing on Euronext Brussels.
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLK) where we have detected an approximate $137.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 306,010,000 to 307,110,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in trading today Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is up about 1.8%, Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is up about 2.3%, and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is higher by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLK, versus its 200 day moving average:
LABU, MEDI: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS BIOTECH BULL 3X SHARES, which added 20,000,000 units, or a 13.2% increase week over week.— And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the MEDI ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
American International Group (AIG) Shares Cross 2% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.28), with the stock changing hands as low as $63.96 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
Will EQT Corporation (EQT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering EQT Corporation (EQT), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This company has an established record of...
China Stock Market Due For Downward Correction
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, accelerating more than 100 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,175-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Why Perion Network (PERI) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Perion Network (PERI), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Content industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This digital media company has...
4 Ultra-Safe Stocks for 2023
The Foreign Banks industry has traded more or less in line with the S&P 500 over the past year. But with central banks raising rates across the world, this is likely to be one of the safe havens for investors this year. That’s because the higher rates will allow the banks to earn more on their deposits.
Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $449.57, changing hands as high as $463.40 per share. Lam Research Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Targa (TRGP) to Purchase Grand Prix Pipeline Stake for $1B
Targa Resources TRGP is set to buy Blackstone Energy Partners’ 25% stake in the Grand Prix NGL Pipeline. The North American energy infrastructure company will shell out $1.05 billion in cash for the transaction, a portion of which will come from its recent note offerings. Upon completion of the deal — expected sometime in the first quarter — TRGP will have full ownership of the Permian Basin conduit.
