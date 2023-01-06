ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkstown, NY

Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said. Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.
DOVER, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car

A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
NEW CITY, NY
News 12

Woman fatally struck in New City

Clarkstown police say a woman was struck and killed by a car late Thursday afternoon. Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City. She was taken to Westchester Medical Center and pronounced dead.
NEW CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Community says goodbye to fallen Yorktown police officer

YORKTOWN – A Mass of Christian Burial was held today (Saturday) for fallen Yorktown Police Officer Kenneth Sgroi, who died suddenly on January 2. Sgroi grew up on Long Island and graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2006. He graduated from the police academy in November 2007 and started his...
YORKTOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fallen Hudson Valley Police Officer Remembered in a Unique Way

One Hudson Valley police department is honoring an officer's memory by re-establishing something special. Back on June 7, 2018, the Carmel Police Department lost one of its own in a tragic off-duty motorcycle accident. Officer Gary Pietropaolo was a young and promising police officer who was full of energy and exuded genuine passion for his profession according to the police department.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

