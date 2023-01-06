Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash
A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said. Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.
21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car
News 12
Pedestrian killed in Clarkstown identified as 21-year-old woman from Spring Valley
News 12
Woman fatally struck in New City
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
Young Hudson Valley Police Officer, Father Suddenly Dies
Man Punches Woman In Face Before Fleeing In Yorktown, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is facing charges after he hit a woman and fled in Northern Westchester, police said. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a reported assault at a home in Yorktown and found that a suspect had punched a woman in the face and injured her before leaving the residence, according to Yorktown Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Community says goodbye to fallen Yorktown police officer
Fallen Hudson Valley Police Officer Remembered in a Unique Way
One Hudson Valley police department is honoring an officer's memory by re-establishing something special. Back on June 7, 2018, the Carmel Police Department lost one of its own in a tragic off-duty motorcycle accident. Officer Gary Pietropaolo was a young and promising police officer who was full of energy and exuded genuine passion for his profession according to the police department.
New York Police Arrest Nearly 150 In Hudson Valley Near Christmas
New York State Police arrested nearly 150 people from across the Hudson Valley on or near Christmas. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley continues to report its "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Woman Forges Check, Damages Home In Northern Westchester, Police Say
A 73-year-old woman from Northern Westchester is charged with both damaging a home and forging a check belonging to a victim, police said.On Thursday, Dec. 15, police began investigating damage caused to a Cortlandt resident's home, as well as the forgery of a check belonging to the same victim, ac…
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
Wake held for fallen Yorktown police officer
Fire Kills Woman At Apartment Complex In Monmouth County
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Monmouth County.A woman was killed Thursday afternoon at an Aberdeen apartment complex, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.Firefighters were called to Tree Haven III apartments at 33 Aberdeen Road at 12:15 p.m., the prosecutor and townshi…
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
In February of 2018, Luis Perez, then 23, was released from the Middlesex County Jail even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him the previous December. This past Friday, Perez — who was found guilty of killing three people and assaulting two others in Missouri...
Police arrest 2 Massachusetts men accused of attempting to sell fentanyl on I-95
Police say they heard about the meeting spot Thursday, which was near Exit 5.
News 12
Family demands district take further action after 14-year-old attacked in school bathroom
The family of an Allentown High School student is demanding the district take action after their daughter was allegedly assaulted by another student. The family says that the Upper Freehold School District is trying to sweep this incident under the rug. Rebecca Diaz called News 12 New Jersey for help...
Amber Alert canceled, suspect in custody after early morning search
An Amber Alert was issued around 4 a.m. Thursday for Emerie Rivera, who was last seen with her father Ramon, 22, in Vineland on Wednesday.
“Most Haunted Road In New York”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
New York is a state with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From abandoned stretches of highway to winding country roads, these haunted locations are sure to give you the chills. Here are the five most haunted roads in New York:
