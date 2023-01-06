Read full article on original website
After fire, owner of popular Rochester restaurant vows to keep staff employed
"I’m praying the state liquor authority understands our situation and is able to do what they need to do to make sure the liquor license gets transferred over timely."
13 WHAM
1 dead in East Rochester house fire
First responders said they were able to arrive within approximately two minutes, as the nearest fire station was about two blocks away from the home.
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
Stone Street to temporarily convert to one-way traffic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Friday that Stone Street will temporarily convert from two-way traffic to one-way traffic. Starting Monday, January 9, E. Main Street to E. Broad Street will be converted to one-way traffic for six months. The City of Rochester asks motorists to obey temporary signs, flaggers, and detours […]
The new obstacles making Rochester’s housing market more expensive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the start of a new year, buying a home might be on the minds of many, but all over the Greater Rochester Area, the housing market remains competitive. Interest rates when buying a home remain consistent where they’ve been over the last 25 years, but in the post-pandemic era, those […]
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
13 WHAM
Barry's Power Yoga holds grand opening for new location on East Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Barry's Power Yoga on East Avenue had its grand opening on Saturday. This is the business's second location, the first being in Greece on Long Pond Road. The studio is an organic juice bar, yoga studio, and boutique. To learn more about Barry's Power Yoga, visit...
Donuts Delite selling ‘Pray for Damar’ donuts Sunday
Donuts can be purchased individually, or as a platter with several sizes available.
WHEC TV-10
Members of the community come together after another act of violence in city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester groups including, Rise Up Rochester, The Black Agenda Group, Community Justice Initiative and The Nation of Islam held a gathering on Saturday in response to a recent shooting on Lyell Avenue. That shooting damaged the Brothers & Sisters Unisex Salon, shattering windows, with people inside....
Occupied house in Rochester struck multiple times by gunfire
Upon arrival, officers found evidence of the gunshots and discovered the house was struck multiple times.
Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover
The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
websterontheweb.com
Webster is getting a dog park
As you can see from the headline, our canine friends are finally going to have an outdoor dog park of their own. A few weeks ago, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that the county will be constructing a new dog park in Webster Park, which should be completed before the end of the summer.
13 WHAM
Mild Winter nights in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Has the air felt warmer than normal to you recently? It has been unusually mild since December 28th in WNY. Last year ended with high temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and even 60s on December 30th. The truly unusual streak that developed in regard to temperature...
Rochester woman pleads guilty to assaulting two people on an airplane
Each count of McKnight's charges carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison, as well as a $5,000 fine. McKnight's sentencing is scheduled for May 16.
Webster resident arraigned in connection to June 2022 hit-and-run
The Rochester Police Department announced the arrest of a Webster resident for her involvement in regard to a June 2022 incident where a pedestrian was killed in a Rochester hit-and-run near Culver Rd.
13 WHAM
Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel
Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
