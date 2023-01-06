Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
WMUR.com
City of Manchester to begin evicting homeless encampment due to growing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester will begin evicting a homeless encampment on Pine and Manchester streets on Monday, according to a letter from the city homeless director that News 9 Investigates obtained. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., people living in the area will have seven days to...
whdh.com
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
NECN
2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home
Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
Man Who Left Exeter, New Hampshire, Burglary on Skateboard Arrested
A former Exeter resident who made his exit from the burglary of a business in September on a motorized skateboard was arrested in December after a car chase in Keene. Exeter Police Chief Stephen Poulin said Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale broke into New England Truck Center on Epping Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. Security video captured Dean entering the parking lot on a motorized skateboard and using a rock to break a window during a heavy rain. The video also showed Dean leaving on the skateboard carrying what looked like a cash box with over $1,500 in cash and checks inside.
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Brian Walshe is set to appear in court Monday morning. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading...
WMUR.com
Merrimack community mourns lost of high school senior killed in head-on collision
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A student at Merrimack High School was killed after a head-on crash Friday night, which seriously injured others, according to police. The Merrimack School District Chief Education Officer, Everett Olsen, said Xander Venedam, 18, was a student at the high school and was killed in the crash. He said Xander had a great personality and leaves behind many friends.
WMUR.com
18-year-old dead, others seriously hurt after head-on crash in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 18-year-old from Merrimack is dead and others are injured after a head-on crash Friday night, according to police. Merrimack police said just after 7 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash on Continental Boulevard near Bailey Court. Police and fire responded and the road was shut down because of the crash.
WMUR.com
UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
WMUR.com
Students and their families recount frantic moments after Sanbornton bus crash
SANBORNTON, N.H. — Two dozen elementary school students in Sanbornton are safe at home with their parents after their school bus crashed on Friday afternoon amidst snowy conditions. Nine-year-old Olive, and her 6-year-old sister Hazel, were on the bus when a pick-up truck lost control on a slick hill,...
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
Lost New Hampshire Dog Rescued After Slipping Through Ice One State Over
Australian Shepherds are beautiful dogs, with fluffy fur and often spots or smeared markings. They are straight out of a 'Yellowstone' episode as they are the herding dog of choice by cowboys, according to the American Kennel Club. Aussies are smart, like their kin the collie, work hard, and love...
WMUR.com
Police continue to ask for public's help in search for Concord girl reported missing in 1968
CONCORD, N.H. — A 15-year-old Concord girl has been missing for more than 50 years and police are looking for anyone who had contact with the teen between December 1967 and January 1968, or anytime thereafter. Status: Missing person. City/town: Concord. Reported missing: Jan. 8, 1968. Janis Taylor was...
UPDATE: Eversource’s Transformer Move to Hampton, New Hampshire, Delayed
UPDATE: Due to the weather forecast, the move has been postponed until Monday, January 9. Delays are likely Thursday as Eversource moves a transformer from Hooksett to Hampton. It will take all day starting at 9 a.m. to move the 59 ton, 15 foot tall, 37 foot long, 12 foot...
Love Texas Roadhouse? Coming to Concord, New Hampshire Soon
I've tried being a vegetarian, and even a pescatarian (vegetarian who eats fish), but I just couldn't do it. I love lobster, but boy do I love me a good steak. Working in Dover, New Hampshire, of course I am partial to Newick's on Dover Point Road, and absolutely love everything they have to offer in seafood, especially lobster. I am a self-proclaimed "sea-foodie".
20 of the Oldest Restaurants in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Still Going Strong
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or...
WMUR.com
Dozens of children on school bus OK after vehicle rear-ended in Sanbornton
SANBORNTON, N.H. — A school bus in Sanbornton was rear-ended Friday by a pickup truck unable to stop on the slick roads, fire officials said. The bus was pushed into an embankment and stopped just short of a brook. All the elementary school children on board were shaken up but not physically injured, officials said.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0