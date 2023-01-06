"Selling these drugs these days is not the same as selling drugs before," said Judge Daniel D. Domenico after passing down the heaviest federal sentence yet for a fentanyl-related death A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after selling fentanyl-laced pills to a teenager, which resulted in his death. After he pleaded guilty in August, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado announced the record-breaking sentence against Nathaniel David Corser, 23, in a news release on Thursday, the heaviest federal punishment yet for the...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO