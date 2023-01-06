Read full article on original website
Colo. Man Receives Record 20-Year Prison Sentence for Teen's Fentanyl Death: 'Lives Are at Stake'
"Selling these drugs these days is not the same as selling drugs before," said Judge Daniel D. Domenico after passing down the heaviest federal sentence yet for a fentanyl-related death A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after selling fentanyl-laced pills to a teenager, which resulted in his death. After he pleaded guilty in August, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado announced the record-breaking sentence against Nathaniel David Corser, 23, in a news release on Thursday, the heaviest federal punishment yet for the...
KKTV
Hundreds arrested in the 2 years since the Jan. 6 riots, including handful of Coloradans
WATCH - Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte. A large plume of smoke was visible from a fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Father and young child dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Teller County Sheriffs office. Updated: 17 hours ago. The sheriff identified the suspect as a...
Man found dead in apartment, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
Colorado Springs man receives first 20-year federal prison sentence for dealing fentanyl causing death
Fentanyl dealer gets Colorado’s toughest federal sentence
This sentence marks the U.S. Attorney's toughest penalty handed down in a fentanyl case in Colorado.
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
KKTV
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
Judge approves plea deal of no prison time for Pueblo man who shot his neighbor in 2021
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man who admitted to shooting his neighbor will face no jail time thanks to a plea deal, which was signed off by a county judge. Pueblo County District Judge Allison Ernst signed off on the plea deal offered by the Pueblo District Attorney's Office to give 69-year-old Gilbert Jimenez ten The post Judge approves plea deal of no prison time for Pueblo man who shot his neighbor in 2021 appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Police search for additional victims in Colorado Springs Human Trafficking and Pimping case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking the community for additional information and any possible victims to come forward in a human trafficking case out of the Pikes Peak Region. On Dec. 21, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Metro Vice Unit ended a months-long investigation into the...
One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs
KKTV
WATCH: Stolen vehicle recovered by Colorado Springs police after foot chase
“I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. WATCH- Voting continues after no speaker elected after 14th round. Updated: 19 hours ago. Voting continues after no speaker elected after 14th round. Colorado cancer survivor talks...
KKTV
WATCH: Murder-suicide investigation in Teller County
CSPD: Known offender arrested after traffic crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody. On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved […]
Father and five-year-old son identified in Teller County murder-suicide
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old […]
kvor.com
Murder-suicide victim intified
TELLER COUNTY–The Teller County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a murder-suicide as a 5-year-old boy. Thursday afternoon, officials announced a suspicious death investigation in Florissant west of Woodland Park. Deputies have identified the child as Liam Brueche and the suspect as his father, William Brueche. Authorities were called Wednesday night when Brueche missed his court-ordered child exchange time. They attempted a welfare check but could not find them. Officers continued to search throughout the night. Just after midnight Thursday, investigators found the father and son deceased in a vehicle.
KKTV
Man suspected of dressing as a woman after robbing a Colorado Dollar General, police say
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Pueblo before going across the street and dressing as a woman, according to Pueblo Police. The incident was reported on Wednesday at about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the store in the 2400 block of S. Prairie Ave. The store is west of Lake Minnequa. Police are reporting surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie along with a black and red flannel shirt robbing the store before running across the street to the Pueblo Village Apartments.
KKTV
WATCH: CSPD looking to stop repeat offenders
coloradomusic.org
Pueblo Band Teacher Tyler West Victim in Murder-Suicide Case, Suspect from Wyoming
Photo: Tyler West | By Tony Keith, KKTV (Pueblo, CO) | PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) – A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo. Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.
Deputies investigate suspicious death on Reynolds Avenue, person of interest identified
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/07/2023 2:10 p.m. (FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A man found dead late Friday night on Jan. 6, is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to FCSO. Based on information collected at the scene, FCSO says a person of interest has been identified and taken into custody. At approximately 9 p.m., deputies were […]
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into city bus
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence after crashing into a City bus Friday evening on Jan. 6, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway on reports of a traffic crash involving a City bus. Investigations […]
