The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member showed off a brand-new ’do to start off the new year. When it comes to trying a fresh style trend, Garcelle Beauvais is always up for a new adventure. Over the years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has played with various hair looks, including a super long sideswept braid in 2020 and a lighter brown mid-length ’do in 2021. More recently, the mom of three debuted a fiery new red color, taking to Instagram on January 7 to show off the deep auburn hue.

16 HOURS AGO