ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Just Debuted a Gorgeous “New Look” for 2023 & We’re Living for It

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member showed off a brand-new ’do to start off the new year. When it comes to trying a fresh style trend, Garcelle Beauvais is always up for a new adventure. Over the years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has played with various hair looks, including a super long sideswept braid in 2020 and a lighter brown mid-length ’do in 2021. More recently, the mom of three debuted a fiery new red color, taking to Instagram on January 7 to show off the deep auburn hue.
bravotv.com

Max Dubrow Wore Heather Dubrow’s Dress from 1994 and the Result Was Amazing

The RHOC cast member excitedly showed her daughter in one of her memorable looks from nearly three decades ago. The phrase “Like mother like daughter” has a whole new meaning for Heather Dubrow and her daughter Max, who not only share a strong resemblance but can also apparently share items of clothing.
bravotv.com

Robyn Dixon Shows the Incredibly Glam Dining Room & Morning Room in Her House

The RHOP cast member is sharing a new look inside the home she and her family moved into in 2021. Since Robyn Dixon and her family moved into their new home in 2021, we’ve seen glimpses of the house on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and Robyn’s Instagram Stories. However, Robyn recently shared a new look at the abode, and it’s even more glamorous than we thought.
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Explains Why She and Luke Gulbranson Are “Not Romantically Involved Anymore”

The Real Housewives of Potomac ’Wife set the record straight on their relationship and why she unfollowed Luke. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson are no more. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member revealed the news during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 8. “Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore,” Ashley said. “My life is very complicated, as you guys can imagine.”
bravotv.com

Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen React to Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit

Lisa shared the news of her RHOBH departure after eight seasons on the show, adding, “I am excited for what is to come!”. After Lisa Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was confirmed last week, the news received some reactions from two important men in her life: Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen.
bravotv.com

Tamra Judge Shares How Eddie Is Helping Her Amid Her Recovery from Surgery

Tamra Judge is on the mend following surgery late last month and she has a special someone by her side as she recovers. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared on her Instagram Stories how her husband, Eddie Judge, is helping her feel better after she had surgery for hernia repair and scar tissue removal.
bravotv.com

You Won't Believe How Kate Chastain Is Practicing for Motherhood

Kate Chastain is getting ready for motherhood in the same way that she would plan for for a Below Deck theme party: lots of setting up, and plenty of preparation in advance. The Below Deck Galley Talk cast member, who was also Captain Lee Rosbach's trusted chief stew on Seasons 2 through 7 of Below Deck, announced that she is expecting her first child on Instagram in December.
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Shares an Update on When Her Divorce Will Be Finalized

The RHOP cast member also opened up about whether Michael had a “hard time” when she started dating Luke Gulbranson. Since announcing her separation from Michael Darby in the spring of 2022, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby has been living her best “newly single” life — but she’s still legally married.
MINNESOTA STATE
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice’s Boyfriend Opens Up About Their Relationship in a Sweet Message

Go inside the RHONJ daughter’s relationship with Christian Carmichael. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter Gia Giudice might be “feeling 22” as she celebrates her birthday, but she’s also feeling the love from her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. Christian posted a sweet message for his girlfriend...

Comments / 0

Community Policy