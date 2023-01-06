Read full article on original website
Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Birthday parade of hope visits Holland toddler ahead of kidney transplant surgery
HOLLAND, Mich. — Dozens of people paid a visit to a toddler in Ottawa County battling a rare kidney disease, with a birthday parade of hope. Firetrucks and police cruisers blasted their sirens and flashed their lights for Hudson Ireland in Holland. "We're very excited," her mom Kendra said...
'She was just a loving person': Friend of Allegan Co. mom and daughters killed in shooting speaks up
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a 34-year-old man from Fennville shot and killed his family Saturday afternoon, before turning the gun on himself. Dispatch calls from Allegan County around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 indicate that there was a history of domestic violence in the...
Community steps in to help historic church that caught fire in Ionia
IONIA, Mich. — Community members are stepping up to help the congregation of a 140-year-old church that caught fire Thursday afternoon. The church was Zion United Methodist Church in downtown Ionia. The historic part of the building, thankfully, was spared from the fire, however it was the new addition...
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Boston from Harbor Humane Society
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Meet Boston, an adorable 3-year-old looking for his forever family. He is available for adoption from the Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County. Boston's foster mom describes him as sweet and lovable. He came to the shelter as a stray in August. Not much is...
A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022
If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
Teacher of the Week surprised with new group of students amid new semester
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE got to hang out with some high school engineering students for this next Teacher of the Week. It was a successful surprise even though this was only students’ second day with this teacher after starting a new semester in the new year.
Former Kent County administrator’s new book shares his leadership path, helping others fulfill dreams
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In a newly released book, former Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt shares his personal leadership journey and the need to build a society that matches the dream of civil rights leader, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “Fulfilling the Dream: My Pathway to Leadership and...
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital names new medical director of philanthropy education
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dr. James Fahner has been named medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. In his new role, Fahner, who formerly served as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the children’s hospital, will work to advance the hospital’s foundation in areas such as donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. He will also work to promote and lead programs designed to reduce caregiver burnout.
Muskegon County family wins holiday car giveaway from a local auto repair shop
MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the past six years, a Muskegon business has been part of an effort to give back to the community. This year, they made a family’s holiday a little brighter with a gift on wheels. The recipient called the Christmas surprise a "true blessing." Joe’s...
Michigan Sheriff: Downstate Man Shot Kids, Wife to Death Before Killing Himself
PULLMAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators for a Michigan sheriff’s office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself, authorities said late Saturday. In a statement, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee...
"Beloved" black-footed cat passes away at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While every animal at John Ball Zoo is special, the zoo says that one small animal took up more than his fair share of space in their hearts. Oscar the Black-footed Cat has passed away, the zoo confirmed. He was 16 years old. Over the...
Allegan County mourns the passing of Wayland Union Schools teacher, wrestling coach
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Allegan County community is mourning the loss of a teacher and wrestling coach who suffered a stroke last month. Jody Tyner, 52, of Hastings, had a stroke on Dec. 17, 2022, and then passed away on Dec. 31, 2022. Tyner was an 8th-grade history teacher...
After CPR saved his life at a local business, Grand Rapids man helps provide AEDs for businesses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The entire country is reacting to the moment Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the football field Monday night. Fred Bivins has seen the footage and he says he knows what it's like to be the guy who needs help. Fourteen months ago, he was that guy.
'Frozen Fun!' display outside DeVos Place made possible through city grant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World of Winter Festival kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids beginning Friday. It includes a number of events and art displays, including one from award-winning artist Chris Dudley. The "Frozen Fun!" display includes seven-foot tall cutouts of children enjoying winter activities. Dudley hand-painted each...
Hamburger Mikey's fundraiser this Saturday
For the next three months you can expect to see people dancing at the corner of Western and 4th in Muskegon. It's all to raise money to support our food pantries.
West Ottawa’s best thrift finds
On Saturday night, Sr. Xander Fredericksen and I were thrift shopping at the Salvation Army. After a bit of digging, I found one of my favorite pieces ever: a navy blue Nike New England Patriots hoodie with the team’s old school retro logo. Brand new, this hoodie would have cost between $75 – 90. I bought it for $7.99.
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
