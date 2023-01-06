ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital names new medical director of philanthropy education

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dr. James Fahner has been named medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. In his new role, Fahner, who formerly served as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the children’s hospital, will work to advance the hospital’s foundation in areas such as donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. He will also work to promote and lead programs designed to reduce caregiver burnout.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

"Beloved" black-footed cat passes away at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While every animal at John Ball Zoo is special, the zoo says that one small animal took up more than his fair share of space in their hearts. Oscar the Black-footed Cat has passed away, the zoo confirmed. He was 16 years old. Over the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thewestottawan.com

West Ottawa’s best thrift finds

On Saturday night, Sr. Xander Fredericksen and I were thrift shopping at the Salvation Army. After a bit of digging, I found one of my favorite pieces ever: a navy blue Nike New England Patriots hoodie with the team’s old school retro logo. Brand new, this hoodie would have cost between $75 – 90. I bought it for $7.99.
HOLLAND, MI
US 103.1

Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy