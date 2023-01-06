ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Post Register

Saleh confident in Jets' future despite losing last 6 games

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Robert Saleh’s message was clear: This time next year should be different for the New York Jets. His banged-up team didn’t put up much offense in an 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Jets' sixth straight loss to end a franchise-record 12th straight season without a playoff appearance.
Post Register

At 7-10, Browns short of expectations for 2nd straight year

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he’s optimistic about the future of the organization, but admitted Sunday he’ll be “frustrated as hell” for the next several weeks as he watches other players live their dreams during the playoffs. “It’s frustrating to...
Post Register

Bears get No. 1 pick after Texans rally for win at Indy

CHICAGO (AP) — Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft. Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale on Sunday. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears (3-14), extending a franchise record, and the 14 losses overall also marked the most in team history.
Post Register

Browns fire former QB Kosar from radio gig for making bet

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar made a costly bet. The Browns fired the beloved Kosar from their pregame radio broadcast before the season finale against Pittsburgh after he violated NFL policy by placing a wager earlier this week after sports gambling became legal in Ohio.
