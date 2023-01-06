Read full article on original website
Five Santa Clarita Schools Selected For California Distinguished Award
Five schools within Santa Clarita’s different school districts were selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Award. More than 350 elementary schools were selected for the prestigious program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley. These schools include Charles Helmers, Oak Hills, Pico Canyon, Stevenson Ranch Elementary and West Creek Academy. This is ...
New inclusive play area to be opened in ceremony
A new inclusive play area at West Creek Park is set to open during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony, hosted by the Santa Clarita City Council, will feature a brief speaking program followed by the official ribbon cutting of the new play area.
Gunshot Victim Falsely Reported In Santa Clarita
A gunshot victim was falsely reported in Santa Clarita Saturday afternoon. At around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a gunshot victim at the 25000 block of Railroad Avenue near Drayton Street, according to Sgt. Clark with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “We did get a call, the person called said his ...
Richard Budman | Taking on the Fentanyl Scourge
In a 24-hour period last month, there were six overdoses and one fatality from fentanyl, in and near Bouquet Canyon Park. The victims ranged in ages from 18 to 35. Fentanyl has become a nationwide problem but it has become especially prevalent here in Santa Clarita. City officials say there have been at least 31 local overdose deaths in 2022.
City Warns Of Upcoming Changes To Residential Waste, Recycle Collection
The City of Santa Clarita is preparing residents for upcoming changes to residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreement with Waste Management set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the ...
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
Woman Found Stabbed To Death North Of Santa Clarita
Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a woman found early Sunday morning. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified woman was found stabbed at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, several miles north of Santa Clarita Valley proper, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) officials. ...
The Time Ranger | The Timeless Stupidity of Frat Boys
Being the sympathetic soul I am, I know some of you are still suffering from New Year’s Eve hangovers from a week ago. So. I’m going to be 21st-century sensitive and not even whisper my morning’s greeting for our first trek of 2023. I’m going to communicate it telepathically. And, well. Through reading and writing.
Limousine shows smoke in Newhall
A white limousine, reportedly heading to a Los Angeles Lakers game, was forced to stop at the Newhall Avenue exit of Highway 14 after showing smoke, according to law enforcement and fire officials. The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Friday and did not result in anyone trapped, any injuries...
Group denied environmental study of mountain bungee jump site
A judge Thursday denied a legal action brought by a citizens group against Los Angeles County over the longtime operation of bungee jumping on the “Bridge to Nowhere” across the East Fork of the San Gabriel River in mountains north of Azusa, in which the petitioners argued there was an inadequate environmental assessment.
Shooting in Canyon Country sends three to hospital
A shooting on the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday sent three people to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Peters said the Fire Department was on the scene until 10:55, which was...
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
Power Outage Effects Over 1,000 In Santa Clarita
A power outage has been reported on Thursday morning, affecting over 1,000 residents in Santa Clarita. At around 9:15 a.m. a power outage was reported off of Sierra Highway and Mad Road in Santa Clarita, according to SoCal Edison. As of 11:31 a.m. Thursday the power remains off and SoCal Edison is aware of the ...
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
L.A. County hospital seeks help identifying unknown patients
A hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify two unknown patients who were found in Los Angeles County. The St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood released images of the patients, hoping someone may recognize them. The first patient is a woman who is about 44 years old. She was found at 1202 E. […]
15 Free Things to Do in Burbank, CA
Burbank is one of the most famous cities in California, dubbed the “Media Capital of the World.”. Located in Los Angeles County, Burbank is home to some of the largest media companies in the world, most prominently Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Because of...
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
Missing hiker rescued after hourslong operation in Malibu
A hiker that was reported missing in the Malibu wilderness was rescued by first responders from multiple agencies Sunday morning. The hiker, a 23-year-old man, was reported missing Saturday around 8:15 p.m. in the Malibu hills. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Fire Department searched the area for more...
Ventura County Sheriff's Department Reports Felony Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest of Camarillo Gang Member
January 6, 2023 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department reports the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted an investigation into Jacob Oseguera for felony assault, attempted robbery and possession of an illegal weapon. On 09/07/2022, Camarillo patrol deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Take Five...
Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A 69-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, who went missing in Santa Clarita, has been found, authorities said Saturday.
