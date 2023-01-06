In a 24-hour period last month, there were six overdoses and one fatality from fentanyl, in and near Bouquet Canyon Park. The victims ranged in ages from 18 to 35. Fentanyl has become a nationwide problem but it has become especially prevalent here in Santa Clarita. City officials say there have been at least 31 local overdose deaths in 2022.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO