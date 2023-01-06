ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotels reveal bizarre items left behind: donkeys, puppies and Queen Elizabeth painting

By Emily Lefroy
 3 days ago

Always scan your room before you check out — you never know what you may have left behind.

Hotel chain Travelodge revealed the strangest items left across their 580 hotels in the UK, as tallied in their 2022 lost and found audit. While you may expect an abandoned phone charger or two, the items that housekeeping came across in the past 12 months were a little more extravagant and curious than that.

With big-ticket items left behind — like royal memorabilia and an oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II, the latter booked in its own room — Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said guests’ forgetfulness actually had a positive side.

“Interestingly, the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle, as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months,” Ahmed told Hotel News.

A pair of Japanese Chin puppies like this one, named J.Lo and Ben, were left behind — then quickly picked up by their owners.
Shutterstock

While there were several weird and whacky items left behind after their owners went home, some of the most notable included: a Liverpool Football Club-themed wedding cake at the Liverpool Central Strand Travelodge, where the wedding’s best man had been staying, as well as cardboard cut-outs of the Shelby family from the Netflix series “Peaky Blinders” at the West Midland location.

At the Bath Central hotel, a pair of Japanese Chin puppies — named J.Lo and Ben, after rekindled Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — were left behind after their husband-and-wife owners mistakenly thought the other had picked them up. They reportedly drove off in separate vehicles, only to get home and realize their error; the husband turned back to retrieve the forgotten furry friends.

One guest booked an extra room for his oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II and then forgot to take the painting when he left.
Getty Images

Unfortunately, they weren’t the only animals left behind. At the Poole North Travelodge, a pair of donkeys , named Daisy and Duke, were forgotten by their new owners, who had purchased them locally while staying there.

Some travelers were left with empty stomachs, too: At the Monks Cross location, 500 grams (1.1 pounds) of caviar were behind.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time-poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B,” Ahmed explained. “In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

All items left behind at Travelodge hotels that have not been claimed within three months are donated to the local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops.

Other items left behind:

  • Keys to a Sunseeker Hawk 38 Power Boat
  • A Hóng Bāo (Chinese wedding envelope) containing 10,000 Chinese Yuan
  • A five-generation heirloom family cookbook
  • A life-size cut-out of German pro football manager Jürgen Klopp
  • A Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee doll
  • A LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE
  • A sleigh full of Christmas presents
  • A 5-foot Chinese temple birdhouse
  • A Déesse Pro LED phototherapy mask
  • A box of personalized Viennese snow globes
  • An oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II
  • A treasure chest full of Indian Mithai sweets
  • An oxygen tank
  • A pilot’s license
  • A dress made from the Commonwealth country flags
  • A 4-foot light-up Earth
  • A 50-year-old Paddington Bear
  • £250,000 (about $298,206) worth of share certificates
  • A barrister’s wig and gown
  • A photo album detailing the life of Queen Elizabeth II, from princess to queen
  • Framed wedding vows from 1946
  • A Union Jack printed sari
  • A suitcase full of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee memorabilia

New York Post

I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’

It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
