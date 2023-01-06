Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Insight into Spurs' Devin Vassell's knee injury and his surgery | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Dr. Ryan McCorkle for his weekly visit to chat about Spurs' Devin Vassell's knee injury and upcoming surgery. What will happen during the surgery? What could be worst-case scenarios?. All this and more on this...
KENS 5
Spurs use total team effort to beat Pistons 121-109
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-26) snapped a three-game losing skid with a total team effort in a 121-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night in San Antonio. Tre Jones led the way with a near career high of 25 points, Jakob Poeltl almost had...
KENS 5
Why did the Spurs make that trade with the Celtics?
SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs waived veteran big man Gorgui Dieng to make space for a trade with the Celtics, sending out a heavily-protected second-round pick for cash considerations and Noah Vonleh, who San Antonio promptly waived. So why would the Spurs trade for a player they didn't want,...
KENS 5
Spurs-Pistons game day preview; Is it time to recall Blake Wesley? | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to discuss rookie guard Blake Wesley and ask why he is with the Austin Spurs instead of the San Antonio team. Also, a Spurs-Pistons preview.
KENS 5
Spurs 121, Pistons 109: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs snapped their three-game losing skid by beating the Detroit Pistons, 121-109, in San Antonio. Tre Jones had 23 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Romeo Langford added 15 points starting in place of the injured Devin Vassell. Malakai Branham finished with 14 points and two rebounds while Jakob Poeltl recorded 11 points and 16 rebounds in the win.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
KENS 5
J.J. Watt notches two sacks his final NFL game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — NFL great J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, ending a remarkable 12-year career that should land him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Though the Arizona Cardinals came out on the losing end against San Francisco, Watt still...
KENS 5
Spurs sign center Dieng to 10-day deal
SAN ANTONIO — After being waived on Jan. 5, center Gorgui Dieng is back with the Silver and Black. The San Antonio Spurs announced they have signed center Dieng to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng played in 13 games...
KENS 5
They're baa-ack! Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets are back in stock
HOUSTON — That vintage Houston Astros jacket that Kate Upton wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series is finally back in stock. Upton's custom Mitchell and Ness jacket had Verlander on the back and fans spotted it on TV when she hugged her hubby after the ALCS win.
