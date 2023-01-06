Read full article on original website
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
At 7-10, Browns short of expectations for 2nd straight year
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he’s optimistic about the future of the organization, but admitted Sunday he’ll be “frustrated as hell” for the next several weeks as he watches other players live their dreams during the playoffs. “It’s frustrating to...
