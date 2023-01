The year 2023 will be historic for Auto Club Speedway. For the last time, NASCAR’s top drivers will be racing around Fontana’s two-mile oval. Then, after the Pala Casino 400 on Feb. 26, the facility is scheduled to be converted into a short track, and most of the property now occupied by the speedway will be transformed into a large area for commercial development.

