Alvarado, TX

Alvarado, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Alvarado.

The North Side High School soccer team will have a game with Azle High School on January 06, 2023, 07:00:00.

North Side High School
Azle High School
January 06, 2023
07:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Wimberley High School soccer team will have a game with Saginaw High School on January 06, 2023, 08:30:00.

Wimberley High School
Saginaw High School
January 06, 2023
08:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Life High School Waxahachie soccer team will have a game with Lake View High School on January 06, 2023, 10:00:00.

Life High School Waxahachie
Lake View High School
January 06, 2023
10:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Everman High School soccer team will have a game with Dumas High School on January 06, 2023, 11:30:00.

Everman High School
Dumas High School
January 06, 2023
11:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Waco University High School soccer team will have a game with Brownwood High School on January 06, 2023, 13:00:00.

Waco University High School
Brownwood High School
January 06, 2023
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

