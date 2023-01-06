Alvarado, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Alvarado.
The North Side High School soccer team will have a game with Azle High School on January 06, 2023, 07:00:00.
North Side High School
Azle High School
January 06, 2023
07:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Wimberley High School soccer team will have a game with Saginaw High School on January 06, 2023, 08:30:00.
Wimberley High School
Saginaw High School
January 06, 2023
08:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Life High School Waxahachie soccer team will have a game with Lake View High School on January 06, 2023, 10:00:00.
Life High School Waxahachie
Lake View High School
January 06, 2023
10:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Everman High School soccer team will have a game with Dumas High School on January 06, 2023, 11:30:00.
Everman High School
Dumas High School
January 06, 2023
11:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Waco University High School soccer team will have a game with Brownwood High School on January 06, 2023, 13:00:00.
Waco University High School
Brownwood High School
January 06, 2023
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
