In the first game of the year, the West Harrison Hurricanes basketball teams beat Exit 28-I10 rival, the Long Beach Bearcats, on the home court in Gulfport Friday, January 6, 2023. To open the contests, the Lady Hurricanes were victorious over Long Beach in a close matchup 48-43 and despite the Bearcat boys leading after the first period, West Harrison won the game 61-40.

LONG BEACH, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO