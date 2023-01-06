ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland dad jailed after sparking Amber Alert when he fled with infant daughter

BreakingAC
 3 days ago

Ramon Rivera Jr. allegedly kidnapped his 7-month-old daughter after assaulting her mother.Photo byBreakingAC

A Vineland man who sparked an Amber Alert after allegedly disappearing with his infant daughter has been arrested.

Ramon B. Rivera Jr., 22, faces charges including simple assault, kidnapping, possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police were called to the Chick-fil-A on Wednesday, after Rivera allegedly assaulted the baby's mother before fleeing with 7-month-old Emerie Rivera Black.

The woman told police that she had been assaulted by Rivera several times since the first of the year, according to the affidavit obtained by BreakingAC.

She had multiple bruising, lacerations and bite marks, Officer Timothy Ball wrote in the affidavit.

Rivera allegedly used a broom, belt and cord in addition to his hands to attack the victim, according to the charges.

The baby's mother, who is not named, said she was in the bathroom of the restaurant at the Cumberland Mall when Rivera left the girl inside their vehicle unattended.

Vineland detectives were able to contact Rivera and verify that he had the little girl, the affidavit states. Attempts to get him to return to Vineland with the girl were unsuccessful, so an Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning.

Rivera was taken into custody in Logan Township, Gloucester County with help from the U.S. Marshals Office and N.J. State Police Missing Persons Unit.

The girl was found safe.

Rivera is now in the Cumberland County jail awaiting a detention hearing.

