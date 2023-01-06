ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Bowie High School soccer team will have a game with Canutillo High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.

Bowie High School
Canutillo High School
January 06, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

KTSM

#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 1, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso is officially underway with plenty of games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 44 Montwood 35 F Del Valle 48 Coronado 42 F ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Eastlake 49 F Socorro 30 F Eastwood 50 F […]
EL PASO, TX
brooklynsportsworld.com

New Jersey’s Elijah Jones Headed to UTEP Hoops

Former East Carolina freshman forward and Pleasantville, New Jersey native Elijah Jones has transferred to the Division I University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) Mens’ basketball program, sources recently Tweeted. Jones averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game with Mount Zion Prep in Lanham, Md., during...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning

UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s Helen of Troy cutting 10% of global workforce

EL PASO, Texas -- Helen of Troy, the only publicly-traded company headquartered in El Paso, said it is laying off ten percent of its global workforce. Helen of Troy is the maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products. The company's third-quarter fiscal report shows the company is starting...
EL PASO, TX
rrobserver.com

Advanced Air set to offer flights between ABQ, Las Cruces

ALBUQUERQUE – After nearly two decades without commercial flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Southern California-based Advanced Air has been selected to provide the service again. Under the two-year contract beginning Jan. 16, the regional airline will provide seven flights per week between Las Cruces International Airport and the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown

UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

One person injured in shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are investigating a Friday morning shooting on Lees Drive. About 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Las Cruces police were called to the report of shots fired on the 900 block of Lees Drive. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.  The […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

End of the (almost) million-dollar duo

The last time the New Mexico State University Board of Regents set out to pick a new leader, after having unceremoniously ridded themselves of Garrey Carruthers, they had a hard time picking between the two finalists for the job. And so, they hired both of them. At a combined salary of almost $1 million.
LAS CRUCES, NM
