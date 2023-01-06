Nashville's oldest law firm to merge with international firm. Here's what we know

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, Nashville's oldest law firm founded in 1905 will merge with global law firm Holland & Knight in an agreement expected to become official during the first quarter of 2023.

The combined firm will operate under the Holland & Knight name and will collectively encompass nearly 2,000 attorneys in 35 offices across the U.S. and internationally. Waller has more than 280 attorneys with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Birmingham, Ala., and Austin, Texas. The Waller partners and employees will become partners and employees of Holland & Knight.

Roughly 400 employees are based in the Nashville offices, which occupy 160,000 square feet in the Nashville City Center at 511 Union Street. There are no plans for changes to the Nashville Waller offices resulting from the merger.

Waller chair Matt Burnstein said in a release the advantage for Waller clients will be an expanded footprint and broader range of expertise.

"Our clients are enthused about gaining access to top lawyers in many geographies we do not currently serve, and our attorneys and staff will fit wonderfully within the Holland & Knight culture," the release said. "This is a tremendously exciting move for our firm.”

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with about 1,700 lawyers and other professionals. The firm's lawyers and advisors provide representation in litigation, corporate and finance, real estate and governmental matters.

Holland & Knight managing partner Steven Sonberg said in a release that Waller has a 'stellar' reputation and a roster of prestigious national clients.

“We look forward to joining forces with one of the most established and well-respected brands in healthcare law, along with remarkable capabilities in many other key industries and practices that are well aligned with our strategic initiatives," he said.

Melonee Hurt covers growth and development at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Melonee at mhurt@tennessean.com.