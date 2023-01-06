ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville's oldest law firm to merge with international firm. Here's what we know

By Melonee Hurt, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhXnP_0k56ucKa00

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, Nashville's oldest law firm founded in 1905 will merge with global law firm Holland & Knight in an agreement expected to become official during the first quarter of 2023.

The combined firm will operate under the Holland & Knight name and will collectively encompass nearly 2,000 attorneys in 35 offices across the U.S. and internationally. Waller has more than 280 attorneys with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Birmingham, Ala., and Austin, Texas. The Waller partners and employees will become partners and employees of Holland & Knight.

Roughly 400 employees are based in the Nashville offices, which occupy 160,000 square feet in the Nashville City Center at 511 Union Street. There are no plans for changes to the Nashville Waller offices resulting from the merger.

Waller chair Matt Burnstein said in a release the advantage for Waller clients will be an expanded footprint and broader range of expertise.

"Our clients are enthused about gaining access to top lawyers in many geographies we do not currently serve, and our attorneys and staff will fit wonderfully within the Holland & Knight culture," the release said. "This is a tremendously exciting move for our firm.”

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with about 1,700 lawyers and other professionals. The firm's lawyers and advisors provide representation in litigation, corporate and finance, real estate and governmental matters.

Holland & Knight managing partner Steven Sonberg said in a release that Waller has a 'stellar' reputation and a roster of prestigious national clients.

“We look forward to joining forces with one of the most established and well-respected brands in healthcare law, along with remarkable capabilities in many other key industries and practices that are well aligned with our strategic initiatives," he said.

Melonee Hurt covers growth and development at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Melonee at mhurt@tennessean.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
NASHVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Warning about Social Security scam in Springfield

The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards. The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Nashville apartment complex suggests residents move due to faulty crane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some residents of an apartment building in the Gulch are calling for answers from Yates Construction Company after some at the building had to temporarily evacuate due to safety concerns from a crane with foundation issues hanging over their building. Last month WSMV4 showed the crane,...
NASHVILLE, TN
budgettravel.com

Contemporary Downtown Nashville Hotel - $132

Bode Nashville puts you in a great location, within just a 10-minute walk of Music City Center and Broadway. You can unwind with a drink at the bar/lounge, and cooked-to-order breakfast is available daily. Other highlights include a snack bar/deli and a terrace. What You Get. Stay for two in...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Homeless people living outside old Murfreesboro Kroger

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Kroger off Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro closed about two years ago, and six months ago homeless people started living outside the old store. Nearby businesses say it started with two people and then eventually there were about 20 people living outside. Jeliseo Davalos...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nashville power outage affects thousands of NES customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) experienced two major outages and thousands of people woke up without power on Thursday morning. According to NES, a car struck a power pole in the Elm Hill neighborhood, which cut power to roughly 800 customers near Nashville International Airport. Crews were sent out to replace the pole and restore power to the area.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets

During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets.  The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy