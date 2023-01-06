Dana Point, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Usually made from semolina flour, this long, thin, cylindrical pasta of Italian and Sicilian origin has been a worldwide favorite for ages. There are various pasta dishes based on spaghetti, and the sauce is what differentiates most of them. Some examples include spaghetti ala Carbonara, garlic, and oil, tomato sauce, meat sauce, bolognese, Alfredo sauce, clam sauce, and many more. In March 2010, the world record for the largest bowl of spaghetti was set when a Buca di Beppo in Huntington Beach neighbor, Garden Grove, filled a swimming pool with more than 13,780 pounds of pasta!
