Camarillo, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Camarillo.
The Simi Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Camarillo High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.
Simi Valley High School
Camarillo High School
January 06, 2023
16:00:00
Sophomore Boys Soccer
The Simi Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Camarillo High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.
Simi Valley High School
Camarillo High School
January 06, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0