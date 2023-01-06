ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Camarillo.

The Simi Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Camarillo High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.

Simi Valley High School
Camarillo High School
January 06, 2023
16:00:00
Sophomore Boys Soccer

The Simi Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Camarillo High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.

Simi Valley High School
Camarillo High School
January 06, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

