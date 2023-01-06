ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Chula Vista High School soccer team will have a game with Mount Miguel High School on January 06, 2023, 16:30:00.

Chula Vista High School
Mount Miguel High School
January 06, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

