Madera, CA

Madera, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Fresno Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Liberty High School - Madera on January 06, 2023, 16:15:00.

Fresno Christian High School
Liberty High School - Madera
January 06, 2023
16:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos high school senior battles Burkitt’s Lymphoma

To say that Weslee Allison has had a rough year is an understatement. Battling Burkitt Lymphoma, this football loving Los Banos High School student’s senior year had a scary start. “This all started in June,” Weslee’s mother, Jill Allison, shared, “He just kept complaining, ‘Mom, my head hurts. I...
LOS BANOS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Wind Advisory in Effect for the Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley Beginning at Midnight Tonight – Includes Merced, Mariposa, and Madera Counties

January 8, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect from Midnight tonight to 4:00 P.M. Monday. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 Los Banos - Dos Palos-Merced - Madera - Mendota-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of Los Banos, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Planada, Lake Mcclure, Le Grand, El Portal, and Mariposa 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Wind Advisory in Effect for the Northern and Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Beginning Saturday Afternoon – Includes Mariposa and Madera Counties

January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect for the northern and central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range from 1:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon until 1:00 P.M. Sunday afternoon. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles,...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family fun, broom hockey mark Hanford Civic Center ice rink's final days

As the final weekend of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland approached, one last game of broom hockey was played between three families on the ice at Civic Park on Friday afternoon. Members and assorted friends of the Roeber, Anderson and Tafolla families got together for a fun-filled, no-keeping-score, fall-down-laughing contest. Tennis shoes, soaked jeans and sweaters were the uniform of the day as the teams raced back and forth across the ice trying to sweep the small blue plastic ball into a net.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Woman taken to CRMC after she was hit by a car Friday in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
CLOVIS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno

Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces winning baby rhino name

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the results of the poll to name the baby White Rhino. Via their social media, the Chaffee Zoo announced that the winning name for the Baby Rhino is, Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee). This is a Swahili boy name that means great warrior. The other names in the […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

My Guy Market brings the ghost kitchen concept to Downtown Fresno

Chef Eddie Wutangsy is a restauranteur and foodie bringing the culture of the New York bodega to Downtown Fresno. His restaurant, My Guy Market, is supported by a “ghost kitchen,” an online restaurant cooking out of a commissary-style or existing restaurant’s kitchen. My Guy Market serves up...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
GOSHEN, CA
