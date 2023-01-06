ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

Poway, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Poway.

The Mission Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Poway High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.

Mission Hills High School
Poway High School
January 06, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Mission Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Poway High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.

Mission Hills High School
Poway High School
January 06, 2023
16:00:00
Freshman Boys Soccer

