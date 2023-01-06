ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, FL

Freeport, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Walton High School soccer team will have a game with Freeport High School on January 06, 2023, 17:00:00.

Walton High School
Freeport High School
January 06, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Rutherford Has Their New Head Football Coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - the Rutherford Rams are set to announce their new head football coach at a press conference tomorrow at the school at 10am. WJHG reports, according to a source close to the situation, the new coach is expected to be Panama City native Albert Floyd. Floyd...
PANAMA CITY, FL
holmescounty.news

Farewell to a great teacher

F ifty years ago, I was a student in Beth Gavin’s senior biology class. But she wasn’t there. Olive Berry had come out of retirement to substitute during the fall semester while Mrs. Gavin was having her third child, her son, Tom. We noted the birth in the...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
CBS 42

Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WEAR

3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide

MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
MILTON, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Villa Chimera Enchants in Panama City Beach, Florida with Authentic Italian Design is Selling for $10 Million

3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, Panama City Beach, Florida, is built with Authentic Italian Design along the shores of the mesmerizing West Bay waters on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast. Inspired by the classic Palladian villas of the Veneto in Italy, the Villa Chimera evokes an imperial aura. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, please contact Amin Delawalla (Phone: 850-225-9899) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida for full support and perfect service.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Beck Ave. Wreck

This week's 850Strong Student of the week strives to help those in his community. Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living. We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance Living. Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crazy video...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Accident in Panama City involving three cars

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reported an accident involving three cars in Panama City early Thursday morning. At the intersection of St. Andrews Blvd and Airport Road, troopers say a Ford SUV and a Bay County Patrol truck were sitting at a red light when a blue Kia crashed into the truck from behind. FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City shooting suspect facing murder charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)- A Bay County man is now facing murder charges after a shooting late Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department found 42-year-old Timothy Adam Kilgore shot in the chest in a wooded area on Mulberry Ave. and 13th St. around 9:30 p.m. “He died at the scene despite life-saving […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven using innovative approach to fix storm drains

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not unusual for Lynn Haven to experience extensive flooding, even after moderate rain.  The current storm water drainage system is mostly a network of dirt ditches next to roadways. But, weeds and vegetation frequently cause clogging.  “So a lot of this ditch here would clog up and it would […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Knowing when to save, throw out your plants after a freeze

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are my plants dead or alive? It’s a question many local plant owners might be asking after the recent freeze. One Bay County horticulture agent said it’s not always black and white. “If it’s a shrub or a tree, and the foliage looks...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WSFA

Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
ANDALUSIA, AL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy