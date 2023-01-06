ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Rocklin, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rocklin.

The Folsom High School soccer team will have a game with Whitney High School - Rocklin on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.

Folsom High School
Whitney High School - Rocklin
January 06, 2023
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

The St Francis Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Rocklin High School on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.

St Francis Catholic High School
Rocklin High School
January 06, 2023
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Storm leaves 300,000 without power across the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — A storm that hit the Sacramento area Saturday night into early Sunday morning left over 300,000 people without power across the region due to high winds downing trees and powerlines. As of 8:30 a.m., Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) restored power to some residents, however, over 275,000 residents still do not have power. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Tree topples on man near Fair Oaks Bridge, retired nurse jumps into action

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
FAIR OAKS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
OROVILLE, CA
ABC10

Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
ROSEVILLE, CA
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
KCRA.com

Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
TRUCKEE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville Wells Fargo robbed

Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Pastry Nouveau opening in Roseville in early 2023

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new pastry shop is opening soon in Roseville, according to co-owner Julian Perrigo-Jimenez. The shop, called Pastry Nouveau, is a coffee and pastry shop with a new spin on traditional pastries, according to Perrigo-Jimenez. "Nowadays pastry, I feel like in general is less sweet, more...
ROSEVILLE, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy