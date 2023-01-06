Rocklin, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rocklin.
The Folsom High School soccer team will have a game with Whitney High School - Rocklin on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.
The St Francis Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Rocklin High School on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.
