ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Tulare, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Porterville High School soccer team will have a game with Tulare Union High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Porterville High School
Tulare Union High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

University Campus expects to cuts commutes, adds degrees

VISALIA – To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
GOSHEN, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family fun, broom hockey mark Hanford Civic Center ice rink's final days

As the final weekend of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland approached, one last game of broom hockey was played between three families on the ice at Civic Park on Friday afternoon. Members and assorted friends of the Roeber, Anderson and Tafolla families got together for a fun-filled, no-keeping-score, fall-down-laughing contest. Tennis shoes, soaked jeans and sweaters were the uniform of the day as the teams raced back and forth across the ice trying to sweep the small blue plastic ball into a net.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today

January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman taken to CRMC after she was hit by a car Friday in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
VISALIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
MARIPOSA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford parks and rec reviewing permit to cut down dying oaks

Hanford's Parks and Recreation Commission will review a permit to remove two large dying oak trees at 502 W. Grangeville Blvd. during its Monday meeting. Dias Law Firm, the property owners, requested the trees be cut down, noting that they present a threat to public safety. Michael Dias, owner of the property at 502 W. Grangeville and founder of Dias Law Firm, said he wanted to keep the trees around but drew the line when they started becoming dangerous.
HANFORD, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy