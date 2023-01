Former Florida WR Trent Whittemore is staying in the Sunshine State. Whittemore announced Saturday that he is transferring to UCF. Whittemore, a Gainesville native, was with the Gators for 4 seasons. Whittemore may not have played his last game in The Swamp. UCF and Florida are scheduled to play in Gainesville on Oct. 5, 2024.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO