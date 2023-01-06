ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorpark, CA

Moorpark, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Royal High School soccer team will have a game with Moorpark High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.

Royal High School
Moorpark High School
January 06, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

