ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Winter Park, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Lake Nona High School soccer team will have a game with Winter Park HS on January 06, 2023, 16:30:00.

Lake Nona High School
Winter Park HS
January 06, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeobserver.com

FORECAST: A new chapter kicking off in Horizon West

Horizon West residents will welcome yet another major development to the rapidly expanding community with the addition of a new Orange County Library System branch. On June 9, 2022, the OCLS Board of Trustees approved leases for new library branches in both Horizon West and Lake Nona. The library signed...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Dry January brings new patrons into Orlando sober bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year brings new resolutions, and for some people it means cutting back on drinking. Many take part in what’s called “Dry January" — a challenge to go alcohol-free for the entire month. One bar in Orlando offers the perfect alternatives for...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
attractionsmagazine.com

Rock the Universe at Universal Orlando: What to know before you go

Rock the Universe celebrates its 25th anniversary at Universal Orlando Resort on Jan. 27-29, 2023. Rock the Universe markets itself as Florida’s largest Christian music festival. Since Rock the Universe is primarily an after-hours, separately ticketed event, it’s not included with regular daytime admission at Universal Orlando. As a...
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Disney unveils EPCOT Festival of the Arts menus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has released the menus for the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The festival, which debuted in 2017, celebrates the culinary, performing and visual arts with live entertainment, art displays and food booths. The 2023 edition of the festival, which begins Jan. 13...
ORLANDO, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is Days Away

ORLANDO — For fans of Orlando Fringe, January promises to be a very exciting month. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Orlando Fringe officially opens its new Fringe ArtSpace in downtown Orlando, and that also launches the kickoff of Fringe’s 7th annual Winter Mini-Fest. “Mini-Fest is such a unique offering...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy