Katy, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Katy.

The Memorial High School - Houston soccer team will have a game with Seven Lakes High School on January 06, 2023, 17:00:00.

Memorial High School - Houston
Seven Lakes High School
January 06, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sandra Day O'Connor High School soccer team will have a game with Tompkins High School on January 06, 2023, 17:00:00.

Sandra Day O'Connor High School
Tompkins High School
January 06, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

