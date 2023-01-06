Carmichael, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Sheldon High School soccer team will have a game with Jesuit High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
Sheldon High School
Jesuit High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
