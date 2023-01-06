ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsburg, CA

Kingsburg, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Mission Oak High School soccer team will have a game with Kingsburg High School on January 06, 2023, 16:30:00.

Mission Oak High School
Kingsburg High School
January 06, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Related
thesungazette.com

BASKETBALL: Tribe, Monarchs battle out old EYL rivalry

TULARE – In their final game before league play begins, the Tulare Union Tribe faced an old rival, the Exeter Monarchs, for the first time in five years and defeated them 58-37. For a night, an old East Yosemite League rivalry was reborn between the Exeter Monarchs and the Tulare Union Tribe. The last time they played against each other was five years ago, that meant the seniors weren’t even in high school yet. This go around, the Tribe came out on top winning 58-37 after four quarters of tough play.
EXETER, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family fun, broom hockey mark Hanford Civic Center ice rink's final days

As the final weekend of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland approached, one last game of broom hockey was played between three families on the ice at Civic Park on Friday afternoon. Members and assorted friends of the Roeber, Anderson and Tafolla families got together for a fun-filled, no-keeping-score, fall-down-laughing contest. Tennis shoes, soaked jeans and sweaters were the uniform of the day as the teams raced back and forth across the ice trying to sweep the small blue plastic ball into a net.
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

University Campus expects to cuts commutes, adds degrees

VISALIA – To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I...
VISALIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Wind Advisory in Effect for the Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley Beginning at Midnight Tonight – Includes Merced, Mariposa, and Madera Counties

January 8, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect from Midnight tonight to 4:00 P.M. Monday. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 Los Banos - Dos Palos-Merced - Madera - Mendota-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of Los Banos, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Planada, Lake Mcclure, Le Grand, El Portal, and Mariposa 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is Fresno County’s new Superintendent of Schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher was sworn-in on Thursday at Fresno City College. Dr. Cantwell-Copher started her career as a teacher in 1990 before going on to work in administration in Clovis Unified School District, Central Unified School District, and the State Center Community […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
GOSHEN, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Woman taken to CRMC after she was hit by a car Friday in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford parks and rec reviewing permit to cut down dying oaks

Hanford's Parks and Recreation Commission will review a permit to remove two large dying oak trees at 502 W. Grangeville Blvd. during its Monday meeting. Dias Law Firm, the property owners, requested the trees be cut down, noting that they present a threat to public safety. Michael Dias, owner of the property at 502 W. Grangeville and founder of Dias Law Firm, said he wanted to keep the trees around but drew the line when they started becoming dangerous.
HANFORD, CA
webisjericho.com

Ash Irvine’s Paranormal Paragraphs: Fresno Nightcrawlers

In this iteration of the paranormal paragraphs, we are straying from our usual exploration into a paranormal encounter to a paranormal creature feature. This feature will be about the Fresno Nightcrawlers, an odd and quite peculiar life form first documented in 2007, since then, the Fresno Nightcrawlers have gained a tremendous amount of internet fame.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces winning baby rhino name

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the results of the poll to name the baby White Rhino. Via their social media, the Chaffee Zoo announced that the winning name for the Baby Rhino is, Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee). This is a Swahili boy name that means great warrior. The other names in the […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

COS kickstarts their 2023 Supervisory Academy class

TULARE – In a little over a month, the COS Training Resource Center will begin their first Supervisory Academy class of the year, where students can learn how to be leaders. The COS Training Resource Center’s Supervisory Academy will welcome their 2023 class, which trains individuals on how to be supervisors in the workforce, as well as other valuable skills they would need to achieve leadership roles in their future careers. The class is $950 per person for 36 hours of training and engaging in small-group activities. California’s Employer Training Panel (ETP) is offering funds for this training to eligible businesses or organizations.
VISALIA, CA
