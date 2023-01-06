Kingsburg, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

TULARE – In their final game before league play begins, the Tulare Union Tribe faced an old rival, the Exeter Monarchs, for the first time in five years and defeated them 58-37. For a night, an old East Yosemite League rivalry was reborn between the Exeter Monarchs and the Tulare Union Tribe. The last time they played against each other was five years ago, that meant the seniors weren’t even in high school yet. This go around, the Tribe came out on top winning 58-37 after four quarters of tough play.

