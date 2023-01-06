ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Midlothian High School soccer team will have a game with Highland Park High School - Dallas on January 06, 2023, 17:00:00.

Midlothian High School
Highland Park High School - Dallas
January 06, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

South Oak Cliff Finally Celebrates Title Win After Delay

Crowds lined up Saturday to support the South Oak Cliff football’s second consecutive state title win. The parade and celebration were initially scheduled for last month, but an arctic blast before the holidays postponed the events. On Saturday, the parade route included several blocks along Marsalis Avenue. Sekethia Wallace...
DALLAS, TX
texashsfootball.com

Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches

UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
DENTON, TX
Larry Lease

Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player

On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.
ALLEN, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
DALLAS, TX
Corrie Writing

All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas

Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Seasons 52 closes at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a restaurant serving up healthy dishes with low calories, has closed at NorthPark. Starting the new year off with closures can be tough. The restaurant closed January 2, and doors are already boarded up with a sign, according to CultureMap. This was the restaurant chain’s first Dallas location.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

2022’s Hottest ZIP Code in North Texas is Found in Forney

When I moved to the Dallas area in 2005, Forney was a tiny town with maybe two exits and a giant jackrabbit stationed just down the road from the town’s true claim to fame: a petite replica of the Statue of Liberty. Over the past 17 years, the Kaufman County town has morphed into a somewhat populous bedroom community and now has four exits, a Starbucks, and one of the hottest ZIP codes in all of America.
FORNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park

The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill Location

Harold's Chicken is celebrating the grand-opening, this week, at its new franchise location in Cedar Hill.Photo byLucas AndradeonUnsplash. Harold's Chicken, a beloved Chicago-based restaurant known for its flavorful made-to-order chicken, seafood, and signature sauce, has recently opened a new franchise location in Cedar Hill, Texas, much to the excitement of both locals and Chicago natives. The grand opening of the Cedar Hill location was celebrated this week, and fans of the brand have been flocking to the restaurant to get a taste of their favorite dishes.
CEDAR HILL, TX
dallasexpress.com

FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash

A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Galleria Dallas | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

One of the best malls in Dallas and one of the must-sees for shopaholics is Galleria Dallas. This mall is one of the largest in the city and has more than 150 stores. Among these you will find the Macy's and Nordstrom department stores. There are also good fashion brands like Michael Kors, Banana Republic and Lucky Brand as well as Club Monaco and Abercrombie. You can also go shopping in the boutiques of the luxury firms Gucci and Louis Vuitton or in the most famous fast fashion brands such as the Spanish Zara or Forever 21.
DALLAS, TX
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy