Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Jacksonville.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Kenny High School on January 06, 2023, 14:30:00.

Flagler Palm Coast High School
Bishop Kenny High School
January 06, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Atlantic Coast High School soccer team will have a game with Episcopal School of Jacksonville on January 06, 2023, 14:30:00.

Atlantic Coast High School
Episcopal School of Jacksonville
January 06, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tre’Vez Johnson, former Florida DB, announces SEC commitment

Tre’Vez Johnson has found a new home, and the former Florida defensive back is staying in the SEC East. Johnson committed to Missouri on Sunday night, he announced on social media. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, “the TIGERS are gonna hit the daily double.”
COLUMBIA, MO
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Mrs. Kendra Brewster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week comes to us from KIPP Bessie Coleman Academy. She’s an amazing third grade math and science teacher going above and beyond to make learning fun for her students!. Mrs. Kendra Brewster says she was surprised about her nomination.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Jacksonville man in surgery after shooting near Woodstock neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man is undergoing surgery after a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

JFRD Rescues stranded manatee just before dark last night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted in a rather unusual rescue down in some mudbanks last night!. JFRD says that a lone manatee got caught during low tide and got stuck in the mud banks along the St. John’s River by Metro Park. JFRD says, “not your everyday rescue, but happy to be able assist in this rescue which took a few hours & finished just before dark.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
High school soccer game info

