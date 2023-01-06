ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Burlingame High School soccer team will have a game with El Camino High School - South San Francisco on January 06, 2023, 16:30:00.

Burlingame High School
El Camino High School - South San Francisco
January 06, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

KTVU FOX 2

Rains reach Bay Area Sunday night

The Bay Area starts Sunday in between storms as the region gets a brief chance to dry out and clean up after an overnight windstorm. But the respite ends Sunday night when more precipitation is forecast to fall.
SFGate

BART trains stopped in Oakland due to RV fire

OAKLAND (BCN) BART service is halted between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt due to a vehicle on fire between MacArthur Station and 19th St. in Oakland. A BART advisory was issued at 8:01 a.m. announcing the stoppage. A recreational vehicle caught fire under the 30th Street overpass. Trains were stopped in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions and others are reversing course before they get to the area.
OAKLAND, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: The Oldest Catholic High School in San Mateo County

San Mateo County is home to five Catholic high schools. They are Junipero Serra (commonly referred to as Serra), Mercy High School, Notre Dame High School, Sacred Heart Preparatory, and Woodside Priory. Of the five, the oldest is Notre Dame. Founded in 1851, the all-female school was originally in San...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland

OAKLAND  -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames.  The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
Deadline

Elon Musk Seeks Venue Change In Shareholder Class Action, Cites Likely “Local Negativity” In San Francisco Jurors

Elon Musk wants to move a shareholder class action lawsuit from San Francisco to West Texas, claiming a lack of unbiased jurors in the Bay Area. A federal judge is mulling the motion. Musk and other Tesla board members are confronting a lawsuit that claims he manipulated Tesla’s stock in 2018. That was when he tweeted he was taking the company private at $420 per share and had “funding secured” to do so. The “420” was considered to be a joking reference to a time associated with marijuana smoking. The stock soared on the tweet, then seesawed for weeks. In 2018, Musk lived...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Killing of San Francisco Japantown security guard Gavin Boston shocks community

SAN FRANCISCO -- The shooting death of Gavin Boston, a security guard at the Japan Center Mall in San Francisco's Japantown Wednesday - allegedly by a 15-year-old boy - has left mall workers and customers in shock.Several workers at the mall at Geary Boulevard and Webster Street said 40-year-old Boston only started the job about a month ago. One worker who didn't want to be identified said she heard the gunfire. "Usually the mall's pretty rowdy, we have teens come in a lot with skateboards so I thought it was just boxes dropping," she said.She said in the...
DALY CITY, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal

Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Inside the $30,000-per-Night British Virgin Islands Outpost of San Francisco’s Premiere Private Club

The Battery Club, San Francisco’s go-to private club for tech executives and visiting celebrities, has opened a luxe outpost in the British Virgin Islands. The estate is the private home of San Francisco tech couple Xochi and Michael Birch, who also own The Battery. Dubbed The Village, it rents for between $24,000 and $32,000 a night and requires a four-night minimum stay. It’s available to anybody, though Battery members get 25% off. For that fee, up to 20 guests enjoy an all-inclusive vacation in “an island extension of the club” that was “built over a six-year period to exacting standards.” There are eight full-time staffers on-site and at least 11 when guests are present.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco

Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
