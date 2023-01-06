ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Orlando.

The Freedom High School - Orlando soccer team will have a game with Timber Creek High School on January 06, 2023, 16:30:00.

Freedom High School - Orlando
Timber Creek High School
January 06, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The University High School - Orlando soccer team will have a game with East River High School on January 06, 2023, 16:30:00.

University High School - Orlando
East River High School
January 06, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Olympia High School soccer team will have a game with Dr. Phillips High School on January 06, 2023, 16:30:00.

Olympia High School
Dr. Phillips High School
January 06, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

ORLANDO, FL
