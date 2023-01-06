ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrieta, CA

Murrieta, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Murrieta.

The Great Oak High School soccer team will have a game with Murrieta Mesa High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.

Great Oak High School
Murrieta Mesa High School
January 06, 2023
16:00:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

The Temecula Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Murrieta Valley High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.

Temecula Valley High School
Murrieta Valley High School
January 06, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Great Oak High School soccer team will have a game with Murrieta Mesa High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.

Great Oak High School
Murrieta Mesa High School
January 06, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

