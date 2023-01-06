Murrieta, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Murrieta.
The Great Oak High School soccer team will have a game with Murrieta Mesa High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.
Great Oak High School
Murrieta Mesa High School
January 06, 2023
16:00:00
Freshman Girls Soccer
The Temecula Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Murrieta Valley High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.
Temecula Valley High School
Murrieta Valley High School
January 06, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Great Oak High School soccer team will have a game with Murrieta Mesa High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.
Great Oak High School
Murrieta Mesa High School
January 06, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
