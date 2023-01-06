ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linus Ullmark named an All-Star for first time

By Scott Mc Laughlin
 3 days ago

In news that should surprise absolutely no one, Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has been named an NHL All-Star for the first time in his career.

In his second season in Boston, the 29-year-old Ullmark has been nothing short of phenomenal. He currently leads the league in wins (21 -- with a ridiculous 21-1-1 record), save percentage (.939) and goals-against average (1.86).

The NHL announced one All-Star from each team (as required by league rules) on Thursday night, as selected by the NHL department of hockey operations, with Ullmark getting the Bruins' nod. The four divisional All-Star teams will ultimately have 11 players each, with a fan vote determining the final three spots. The fan vote begins at 9 p.m. ET Thursday night at NHL.com/Vote.

The other seven Atlantic Division All-Stars announced on Thursday are all forwards: Buffalo's Tage Thompson, Detroit's Dylan Larkin, Florida's Matthew Tkachuk, Montreal's Nick Suzuki, Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk, Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, and Toronto's Mitchell Marner.

At the very least, David Pastrnak should be a lock to be a second Boston All-Star, assuming he's on the final vote ballot. Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron both warrant consideration as well, but with the NHL requiring one All-Star from each team, it's unlikely the Bruins would get any more than two.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will also be there, as he'll be the coach of the Atlantic team since that is determined by best record.

