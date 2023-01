The city of Palm Coast is kicking off another year of the Mayor's 30/30 Challenge. The annual challenge, which has primarily focused on physical fitness in past years, is taking a broader scope for 2023, according to a press release from the city of Palm Coast. This year, participants are encouraged to dedicate 30 minutes everyday for the next 30 days to focus on their overall health and wellness, from exercise to self-care and stress relief. It will run from Jan. 6 to Feb. 4.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO