ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Springstead HS soccer team will have a game with Central High School - Brooksville on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.

Springstead HS
Central High School - Brooksville
January 06, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

New Port Richey, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Palm Harbor University HS soccer team will have a game with River Ridge High School on January 09, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

GUN FOUND AT LAKELAND HIGHLANDS MIDDLE SCHOOL BROUGHT BY 13 YR OLD

A Lakeland Police school resource officer assigned to Lakeland Highlands Middle School was contacted shortly before 3 PM on Thursday by a member of the school’s administration about a possible firearm in a backpack. A search confirmed a handgun was inside the bag. The bag was found to belong to a 13-year-old student who later admitted to having the gun on campus.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Teammates remember 12-year-old who died following an asthma attack

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A youth basketball team in Pasco County is remembering one of their own after 12-year-old Develin Robinson died following an asthma attack on the day after Christmas. "He was always smiling. He was super competitive. He loved basketball," Outlaws Assistant Coach Brian Soldano said. Develin's coach...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Hernando County deputies on scene of a double shooting in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, FLA- Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Powell Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting Friday night. Preliminary investigation reveals the incident is domestic related, with two adults being shot. At least one victim was transported by medical helicopter to a local trauma center. All parties...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Antonio Grier Jr., South Florida LB transfer, announces SEC commitment

Antonio Grier Jr., a South Florida linebacker who entered the transfer portal, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound linebacker originally committed to Central Florida in December, but is following new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who previously coached at UCF, to Fayetteville. He battled a hand injury this past season, and only appeared in 4 games.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Challenger, Powell school administrators get awards

Rosemarie Maiorini, principal of the Challenger K-8 school in Spring Hill, and Alex Rastatter, assistant principal of the Powell Middle School in Spring Hill, were presented awards as the Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year during the Hernando County School District regular school board meeting on Dec. 13. Both women will now be nominees from Hernando County in the Florida Department of Education (DOE) Principal and Assistant Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership.
SPRING HILL, FL
fox13news.com

Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy