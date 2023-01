Pensacola, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - One man is in the Escambia County, Florida jail facing a number of charges after shots were fired outside of a bingo hall in Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Lee David Wilkerson got into an altercation with two women trying to enter the building. They say Wilkerson pulled a gun and hit one woman with it before firing in their direction.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO