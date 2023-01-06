ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Chico, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Chico.

The Red Bluff High School soccer team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on January 06, 2023, 13:00:00.

Red Bluff High School
Pleasant Valley High School
January 06, 2023
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Red Bluff High School soccer team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

Red Bluff High School
Pleasant Valley High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

actionnewsnow.com

Windy weather knocks down historic Chico tree

CHICO, Calif. - Heavy rainfall and windy weather this week caused a massive Heritage Oak Tree to fall in Chico. It fell near the alternative homeless camp site on the corner of Eaton and Cohasset Rd. The tree is known as Eaton Oak and is believed to be over 250...
CHICO, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

What all this rain means for Redding businesses

Start with air blasts that set wind chimes jangling, add overnight temperatures cold enough to briefly coat car windshields with frost and bring on nearly three straight weeks of rain.The drenching that's soaked Northern California during the past few weeks has dampened enthusiasm for some local attractions. The weather front...
REDDING, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge

CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event

Many people in Redding say they experienced their power flickering off and on but never completely lost power during Wednesday’s storms. Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event. Many people in Redding say they experienced their power flickering off and on but never completely lost power during Wednesday’s...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Bear on Magalia home’s roof caught on camera

MAGALIA, Calif. - A bear was caught on camera on a home’s roof after a tree fell in Magalia Wednesday night. A neighbor near a home on Rosewood Drive says they saw the bear running across the lawn just moments before the tree fell. They say they heard a...
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews removing fallen tree from Red Bluff’s Breckenridge Bridge

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto the Breckenridge Bridge in Red Bluff. Crews said the tree fell around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews arrived to begin clearing the road Friday morning. Red Bluff Public Works was at the scene clearing the...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise family has close call with fallen tree

PARADISE, Calif. - Trevor Throssel was enjoying an evening with his wife outside near his property's carport. "Well we were actually hanging out on our patio and water the trees sway and went inside and told our son goodnight and we heard a loud crash," said Throssel. He and his...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Bear Fire survivors face flooding in Berry Creek

BERRY CREEK, Calif. - People living in Berry Creek are seeing flooding in areas damaged by the Bear Fire in 2020. Swollen creeks are spilling their banks in the Butte County foothill community. There are also trees falling near where fire survivors are living in trailers as they rebuild. Burn...
BERRY CREEK, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Another Key Employee Banished from Shasta County Position: ‘I was never accused of anything’

Editor’s note: Please join me in an enthusiastic welcome of journalist George Winship, and his first story on A News Cafe. Even casual observers of Shasta County government are increasingly alarmed by the number of key administrators and analysts vacating their positions of employment and leaving their respective departments without strong and proven leaders.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Tehama County preparing for floods

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 cars t-bone at roundabout north of Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two cars were involved in an early morning crash Thursday at the roundabout on Clark Road and Durham-Pentz Road. California Highway Patrol Officer Bourriague said one car t-boned into the driver's side of a second car around 7 a.m., causing the Mazda that was hit to be pushed all the way across to the opposite side of the roundabout.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico residents rallied against city councils approval of new 'Valley Edge' development

CHICO, Calif. — Dozens of Chico residents gathered downtown Friday morning to rally against the recently passed position, ‘New Valley’s Edge." This rally followed Tuesday night’s Chico City Council Meeting which approved the construction of 1,448-acre development of over 2,000 new houses. The Valley Edge proposal is set to construct housing, commercial, parks, trails, and open space beginning in 2030 as a way to help the city grow in a way that’s good for Chico.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels

Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm. People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels. Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm.
actionnewsnow.com

Multi-vehicle crash blocking two lanes of northbound I-5 in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - 8:53 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans reports that all lanes are open again on northbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 44 junction following a multi-vehicle crash. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Local emergency proclamation issued in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has issued a local emergency proclamation due to the ongoing storm hitting Northern California. “By issuing an emergency proclamation, we are taking proactive steps to ensure regulations that may hinder response and recovery efforts are waived,” said Andy Pickett, Butte County Chief Administrative Officer said. “The emergency proclamation also provides access to financial assistance opportunities for reimbursement of costs associated to response and recovery.”
