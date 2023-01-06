Chico, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Chico.
The Red Bluff High School soccer team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on January 06, 2023, 13:00:00.
Red Bluff High School
Pleasant Valley High School
January 06, 2023
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Red Bluff High School soccer team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
Red Bluff High School
Pleasant Valley High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0