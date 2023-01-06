San Diego, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 7 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.
The La Jolla Country Day High School soccer team will have a game with Clairemont High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Scripps Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Escondido Charter High School soccer team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Maranatha Christian School soccer team will have a game with Kearny High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.
The La Jolla High School soccer team will have a game with University City High School on January 06, 2023, 16:15:00.
The Torrey Pines High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.
The West Hills High School soccer team will have a game with San Diego High School on January 06, 2023, 17:00:00.
Comments / 0