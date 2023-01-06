ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 7 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.

The La Jolla Country Day High School soccer team will have a game with Clairemont High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.

La Jolla Country Day High School
Clairemont High School
January 06, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Scripps Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.

Scripps Ranch High School
Westview High School - San Diego
January 06, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Escondido Charter High School soccer team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.

Escondido Charter High School
Mission Bay High School
January 06, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Maranatha Christian School soccer team will have a game with Kearny High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.

Maranatha Christian School
Kearny High School
January 06, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The La Jolla High School soccer team will have a game with University City High School on January 06, 2023, 16:15:00.

La Jolla High School
University City High School
January 06, 2023
16:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Torrey Pines High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on January 06, 2023, 16:00:00.

Torrey Pines High School
Point Loma High School
January 06, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The West Hills High School soccer team will have a game with San Diego High School on January 06, 2023, 17:00:00.

West Hills High School
San Diego High School
January 06, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

