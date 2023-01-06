ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Mainland HS soccer team will have a game with Father Lopez High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

Mainland HS
Father Lopez High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Titusville, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Titusville, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Titusville High School soccer team will have a game with Astronaut High School on January 09, 2023, 16:15:00.
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Florida WR Trent Whittemore announces in-state transfer commitment

Former Florida WR Trent Whittemore is staying in the Sunshine State. Whittemore announced Saturday that he is transferring to UCF. Whittemore, a Gainesville native, was with the Gators for 4 seasons. Whittemore may not have played his last game in The Swamp. UCF and Florida are scheduled to play in Gainesville on Oct. 5, 2024.
GAINESVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Danny Peyton

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Lance corporal/anti-tank assaultman. Hometown: Leesburg, Virginia. Danny Peyton was an apprentice carpenter before enlisting in the Marine Corps. In the Corps, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently Closing

Location will be demolished and redeveloped for student housing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BizJournals.com, and Google.com.
ORLANDO, FL
High school soccer game info

